Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju consoles injured sprinter Hima Das

GUWAHATI: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday consoled sprinter Hima Das who is set to miss the Tokyo Olympics due to injury. "Injuries are part and parcel of athlete's life. I spoke to @HimaDas8 and told her not to lose heart on missing the Olympics #Tokyo2020 and prepare for 2022 Asian Games, 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2024 Paris Olympics!" Rijiju tweeted.

Hima had sustained a hamstring injury while running in 100m heats during 60th Senior National Inter State Athletics Championship which concluded at Patiala yesterday. The sprinter on Tuesday also tried to compete in the women's 200m final, but she was not able to meet the qualification mark.

Meanwhile India's ace sprinter Dutee Chand qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in both 100m and 200m races via the world rankings quota on Wednesday.22 spots were available in 100m and 15 spots in 200m via the world rankings route. Dutee's overall position of World No. 44 in 100m and World No. 51 in 200m made her eligible to qualify for next month's Tokyo Games.

