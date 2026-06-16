3 injured in militant attack on Kuki village in Manipur, tribal body demands urgent action

IMPHAL: At least three people were injured after unidentified armed militants attacked Kuki-inhabited Leilon Vaiphei village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Monday, police said.

Police officials in Imphal said that further details of the incident are awaited.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), one of the apex organisations of the Kuki tribal community, strongly condemned the attack and demanded immediate action by the security forces, particularly the Central forces.

KIM Information and Publicity Secretary Janghaolun Haokip alleged that militants belonging to the NSCN-IM and its proxy outfit, the Zeliangrong United Front (Kamson) (ZUF-K), carried out a bombing attack on Leilon Vaiphei.

"This violent act has once again endangered innocent lives, damaged properties, and shattered the peace and security of the people. Such attacks against civilian areas are unacceptable, inhuman, and a direct threat to the rule of law," Haokip said in a statement.

He said that the people of Leilon Vaiphei village and surrounding areas cannot be expected to live under constant fear while armed groups continue to operate with apparent freedom and impunity.

"We question how much longer the government forces will continue to give leeway to those responsible for creating terror, insecurity, and destruction. Silence, delay, or inaction by the security forces and the government will only embolden the perpetrators and deepen public anger and mistrust," Haokip said.

The apex tribal body demanded immediate and decisive action from the government and security agencies to identify, arrest, and prosecute all those involved in the alleged unprovoked attack. "The safety of civilians must be treated as the highest priority, and adequate security measures must be put in place to prevent any further violence," Haokip said.

Kangpokpi has remained one of the most volatile regions in Manipur, witnessing a series of violent incidents since last year that have claimed several lives in the mountainous district.

At least 50 people from the Kuki and Naga communities were allegedly held hostage by different armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts following the violence on May 13, when three church leaders were killed and four others injured in Kangpokpi. A total of 30 individuals from both communities were released on May 14 and May 15 following sustained efforts by the authorities, community leaders, and several civil society organisations. The remaining 14 hostages belonging to the Kuki community were released on June 9 after nearly four weeks in captivity. However, the mutilated bodies of the six remaining Naga abductees were recovered on June 10 from a forested area near Kharam Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi, triggering outrage among the community. (IANS)

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