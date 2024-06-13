38 more Myanmarese immigrants deported from Manipur

Imphal: With the deportation of 38 more immigrants from Manipur to Myanmar on Tuesday, a total of 115 illegal Myanmarese migrants, including women and children, have been deported to their country since March 8, officials said.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said in a post on X: “In continuation of the deportation process of immigrants, the Government of Manipur has deported 38 Myanmar nationals to their home country through the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Moreh.”

“They have been handed over safely to Myanmar authorities by the immigration officers of the Government of India posted at ICP, Moreh. The state government is continuing the identification of illegal immigrants and remains steadfast in its resolve to deport them. Let’s keep our borders and country secure,” he added.

A Manipur government official said that in two phases on March 8 and May 2, 77 illegal Myanmar immigrants have been deported through the Moreh border in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.

The state government is continuing the identification of illegal immigrants from Myanmar and at the same time, biometric data are also being recorded, he told the media.

The Myanmar nationals fled to Manipur after the military junta seized power in the neighbouring country on February 1, 2021.

The Manipur Chief Minister said earlier that although India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, it has given shelter and aid to those fleeing the crisis in Myanmar on humanitarian grounds with a systematic approach.

Since the military took over Myanmar more than three years ago, at least 8,000 Myanmarese have taken shelter in Manipur’s Tengnoupal, Chandel, Churachandpur, and Kamjong districts, while over 36,000 people have taken shelter in Mizoram.

Following the advice of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Manipur government has been collecting the biometric details of the Myanmar nationals sheltered in the state. The Mizoram government, however, turned down the MHA's appeal to collect biometric data of the Myanmar refugees. (IANS)

