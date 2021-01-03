59 Mountain Brigade provides sports gears and scholarship to meritorious students in Imphal

IMPHAL: In the memory of Late Major Bob Khating, 59 Mountain Brigade presented sports kits, gears and stationary to accord due recognition and extend assistance to meritorious students and sportspersons.



The sports kits, gears, stationary and scholarships were given in a presentation ceremony organised at Brilliance School, Malom, on Tuesday. The meritorious students/sports persons felicitated were from the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur and Senapati.

As many as 24 students and 14 sports persons were rewarded for their respective achievements. Major General VT Mathew, GOC Red Shield Division exhorted the audience to continue their quest towards peace and prosperity in the region. Congratulating the scholarship awardees, he encouraged them to continue their pursuit for excellence. Lt General KH Singh, (retd) and Lt General LN Singh, (retd), also interacted with the gathering.

Lt General KH Singh, (retd) gifted an ink-signed copy of his newly released book, "Making of a General", to three students of Sainik School, Imphal, who is about to join the Indian Armed Forces. Scholarship and stationary/sports items under the overall budget of Major Bob Khating Scholarship Project worth Rs 15 lakh, were distributed amongst the recipients. The event had culminated with a vote of thanks expressing gratitude on behalf of the audience to Major General VT Mathew and the Indian Army.

Major Bob Khating born on February 8, 1912, at Ukhrul in Manipur, was a Tangkhul Naga. He had worked on the battlefield for three years (1942-1945) assisting the 'V-Force'.

For his valiant effort and dedication, he was awarded the Member of the Most Excellent Order of British Empire (MBE) in 1943, a Military Cross (MC) for his work against the Japanese in 1944. He was just 32-years-old when he had received the Military Cross. (Agecnies)

