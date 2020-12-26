Ahead of Amit Shah's visit, IED found in Imphal

IMPHAL: Amidst the tight security cover just a few days ahead of visit of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Manipur slated on December 27, security forces recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from the roadside of Kongba Bazaar in the Imphal East district on Monday morning.



The IED was recovered during a cordon-and-search operation jointly conducted by a team ofAssam Rifles and the district police.

The device was planted by the side of the road. Later, a team of the 'Bomb Disposal Squad' It was defused by the IED at around 11 am. The district Superintendent of Police (SP), Jogeshchandra Haobijam said that the search operations in the district will be intensified.

Meanwhile two militants were also arrested with arms from different parts of the district in two separate operations. They have been identified as active cadre of the underground organisation, United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and a self-styled operation commander of the Kanleipak Communist Party (KCP). The police recovered a .22 pistol with four live rounds from the KCP cadre.

During the slated visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he is likely to meet Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and other State BJP leaders, including MLAs and Ministers. Sources informed that a prime agenda of the visit is to have consultatiuons with the Manipur CM on issues related to the finalisation of Naga peace talks. (Agencies)

Also Watch: Woman goes missing in Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong

Also Read: Amit Shah in Guwahati to start BJP's Assam assembly election campaign