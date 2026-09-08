Army Foils Major IED Plot in Manipur, Recovers 10-kg Explosive in Churachandpur Forest

IMPHAL: The Army averted another threat from Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 10 kg in Manipur on Monday, officials said.

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army, in a post on its X handle, said that acting on specific Intelligence inputs, a formation under the Spear Corps detected and neutralised an IED weighing approximately 10 kg in the South Thanjing forest area of Manipur's Churachandpur district.

"The timely action averted a potential threat to the local population and security forces, ensured safe movement in the area and reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army to safeguarding lives and maintaining peace and security in Manipur," the post said.

The latest development comes within 24 hours of the detection of three powerful IEDs in Manipur. (IANS)

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