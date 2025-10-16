Assam Rifles nab six drug peddlers in anti-narcotics operations with Manipur Police

IMPHAL: The Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Manipur Police, conducted anti-narcotics operations in the Senapati and Kangpokpi districts of Manipur. The joint operations led to the apprehension of six drug peddlers and the recovery of a large quantity of narcotics, officials said. According to a release, during the operation carried out in Martyrs Park, Assam Rifles recovered 270 soap cases of Brown Sugar, weighing approximately 3.636 kg, valued at around Rs 7.26 crore as per international market rates. The apprehended individuals and the seized contraband were handed over to the Police for further investigation and legal action, the release stated. (ANI)

