Biren Singh meets HM Shah, urges him to restore normalcy in Manipur

IMPHAL: Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that he and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member from the state, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and urged his intervention to restore normalcy in the state.

“We apprised him (HM Shah) about the prevailing situation in Manipur and urged the Home Minister to take steps to restore normalcy in Manipur,” Biren Singh told the media immediately after returning to Imphal from New Delhi on Wednesday.

The former Chief Minister said that the people of the state wanted a popular government in Manipur. He said that illegal immigrants from across the border who are unlawfully staying in Manipur are a vital issue in dealing with the ethnic problems in Manipur.

Biren Singh, with the Rajya Sabha member, went to New Delhi on June 9 to apprise the central leaders about the state’s prevailing situation.

“I want to appeal to all concerned that a crucial period has been going on in Manipur, and everyone should be very careful and responsible while doing anything and speaking about the state affairs,” he told the media at the Imphal airport. (IANS)

