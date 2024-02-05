Centre to take key decisions in people’s interests: Manipur CM N. Biren Singh

New Delhi/Imphal: After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said the Centre is set to take some important decisions keeping in mind the interests of the people of Manipur, which has been ravaged by ethnic violence over the past nine months now.

After meeting with the Home Minister, the Chief Minister tweeted, "Today, I had the esteemed privilege of meeting with the Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah Ji, in New Delhi. Engaging in a profound exchange, we discussed matters of paramount importance concerning our state. Rest assured, the Government of India is set to take some important decisions in the interests of the people of Manipur."

"Post-meeting with the Union Home Minister, I convened with senior officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs at the North Block. Held a productive discussion on the strategic measures undertaken for fostering peace in Manipur," Singh said in another post.

A senior official in Imphal said that the Chief Minister apprised Shah and the Home Ministry officials of the latest situation in Manipur, especially in the bordering town of Moreh.

In the recent violent incidents, two Manipur police commandos, several village volunteers and villagers were killed, while many others were injured, including a BSF trooper, in attacks by suspected armed militants in different parts of the riot-hit state.

Meanwhile, the United Naga Council (UNC) has appealed to the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo group to immediately desist from targeting, provoking and attacking the Nagas, their homes and properties in the Imphal valley and also in the peripheral hill areas.

"Should this appeal go disrespected in the Imphal valley, we will have no option but to call upon the Nagas to vacate the valley for taking up further appropriate measures thereafter," the UNC said in a statement.

"On the same lines, should the Kuki-Zo group continue targeting Nagas, free access to Naga township and villages and free passage across Naga areas will have to be prohibited."

The UNC said that it is issuing the statement in view of several incidents and situations targeting the Nagas in the context of the prevailing situation in Manipur.

The UNC alleged that frisking/checking, violent behaviour, kidnapping, looting and extortion were meted out against Nagas by "Meitei radical groups" and womenfolk in Imphal valley; collection of money from citizens on highways by Meira paibis; churches being burnt and demolished, and sacrilegious acts being committed inside places of worship by the "radical Meiteis" in the name of waging war against a community.

"In all these acts of violence, intimidation, disrespect and insult, the common admission of mistaken identity has been cited. In the interest of peace despite the extreme provocations, Nagas have addressed the many sensitive situations and sought to resolve them through customary laws and practices.

"Yet, time and again, our people have been attacked with impunity, making mockery of the many agreements and resolutions for restoration of peace and good relations," the UNC statement added. (IANS)

Also Read: Manipur: Chief Minister N Biren Singh Engages in Constructive Talks with Naga People Organization Senapati