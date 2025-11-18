COAS Gen Upendra Dwivedi says President ‘might’ visit Manipur

IMPHAL: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi expressed on Monday that the security situation in Manipur, which has been going through violence for over two years, is improving with "rays of hope, and enthusiasm" coming back to the state and people putting their trust in the government and each other again.

According to the COAS, President Droupadi Murmu "might visit Manipur in the coming days" due to the improving security situation following the imposition of President's rule. Earlier in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Manipur, interacting with displaced people and visiting other northeastern states.

"The days of hope and enthusiasm are coming back. In September too our Prime Minister visited the state, and called it a 'ratna' of India. With these talks happening, there is a hope coming back to the people. If everything goes well, the President might visit Manipur in the coming days," COAS General Dwivedi said while addressing the curtain raiser event of the Chanakya Defence Dialogues in New Delhi.

The Chanakya Defence Dialogues is a flagship international seminar organized by the Indian Army with the aim of bringing together policymakers, strategic thinkers, academia, defence personnel, veterans, scientists, and subject matter experts from India and abroad to examine India's strategic directions and developmental priorities.

Talking about the violence which broke out in May 2023, he said that the situation has improved a lot since imposition of president's rule in February 2025.

"When it comes to Manipur, the incidents which happened on May 2023 is known to everyone. I also felt really pained by that because I have also worked in Manipur so that is why I was also sad to see such a beautiful state is in such a bad state. But since February 2025 when President's rule was imposed, till then we can see that there is more trust among the people and on the government," he said.

As proof of normalcy slowly returning to the state, the COAS highlighted how large gatherings are being organized, including the annual Shirui Lily festival and the Durand cup which saw huge crowds come in. Similarly, the security forces have been able to clamp down on violent elements, with police forces managing to ramp up arrests and seizures of looted weapons. (ANI)

