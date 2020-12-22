IED found planted in Manipur, days before Amit Shah's visit

Imphal: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered by the security forces in Manipur. The IED was recovered in separate counter-insurgency operations on Monday. Two militants were arrested with arms in different parts of Manipur.



The IED was recovered amidst the tight security deployment in the state, ahead of the visit of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He is to visit the state on December 27.

The IED was recovered o Monday morning from the Imphal Est district's Kongba Bazaar. It was recovered during a cordon and search operation, which was jointly conducted by a team consisting of 30 and 16 Assam Rifles, and Imphal East district police. The device was planted by the side of the road. It was defused by a team of bomb disposal squad around 11 AM.

The Superintendent of Police of Imphal East district, Jogeshchandra Haobijam said that the search operations in the district will be intensified to put a stop to any such unwanted events.

An active cadre of the underground organisation United National Liberation Front (UNLF) was arrested by the team of police and Assam Rifles. An operation commander of Kanleipak Communist Party (KCP) was also arrested in Imphal East district, however, both were arrested in separate incidents. The police could recover a 0.22 pistol with four live rounds in the magazine from the commander of KCP.

Shah, who will visit the state on December 27, is likely to meet the Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh, Governor Najma Heptulla, and other BJP leaders of the state, including the MLAs and the ministers. A few sources have said that Shah's visit to the state is to consult the Manipur CM on issues related to the finalisation of Indo-Naga peace talks.









