Director Lakshmipriya Devi's ‘Boong’ to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2024

MUMBAI: Director Lakshmipriya Devi's 'Boong' is all set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024. The film is all about a young boy Boong from Manipur, who intends to surprise his mother with a gift. He believed that bringing his father back home would be the most precious present. The movie shows how his hunt for his father leads to an unexpected gift, a new beginning.

Director Lakshmipriya Devi took inspiration from her real-life experiences to make films. "This narrative organically developed while seeking closure from a difficult part of her childhood in Manipur, a place she calls home in the northeastern corner of India."

Devi makes her directorial debut with 'Boong,' after gaining experience at First Assistant Director on films including 'Luck by Chance', 'Talaash', 'PK', and 'A Suitable Boy'. Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures' 'Boong' will have a World Premiere in the Discovery section at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), taking place September 5-15, 2024. The Toronto Film Festival is set to run from September 5 to 15. (ANI)

