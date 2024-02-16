Manipur, a state situated in the north-east of India takes pride of having a diverse landscape filled with flora and fauna. These national parks serve as reserves for endangered species and it reflect the region’s natural heritage. Let us come and embark on to a journey to explore these ecological havens:

Keibul Lamjao National Park

The Keibullamjao National Park is a famous national park in Manipur known for being the only floating national park in the world. This national park in Manipur covers an area of ​​40 square kilometres that plays a pivotal role in the conservation of the Loktak Lake and it's ecosystem. Tourists can encounter rare phumdis, floating islands made of decomposed ecosystems, the park’s emblematic species and the critically endangered sangai deer.

Yangoupokpi-Lokchao Wildlife Sanctuary

Yangoupokpi Lokchao Wildlife Sanctuary in situated in Chandel district and is a haven for endangered species like the Himalayan and the Black Bear, the Hoolock Gibbons, Sanctuary's Lokchao Wildlife Sanctuary Breeding Center strives to breed rare species with Manipur state animal Brow Antlered Deer along with beautiful mountains and cultural richness including protection It offers an immersive wildlife experience.

Jiri-Makru Wildlife Sanctuary

The Jiri Makru Wildlife Sanctuary that covers an area of ​​198 square kilometers in Tamenglong Province is a beautiful natural paradise for environment lovers that gives a wide variety of flora and fauna. From the elusive cloud tiger to the vibrant Blyth’s Tragopan, the sanctuary's lush green forests and winding streams provide a tranquil aura for nature and it's organic exploration.

Shirui National Park

Shirui National Park is a national part in Manipur located in the Ukhrul district. This district is well known for a rare and beautiful flower named Shirui Lily, which blooms at the top of Shirui Kashong. Located at a high altitude of 2,835 m, it offers a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape of the area. There one can also observe the majestic oak and pine forests, travellers can see elusive species such as bears and leopards, adding to the park’s appeal.

Zeelad Lake Sanctuary

The Zeelad Lake Sanctuary in Tamenglong Province is home to lush forests and seven ancient lakes with a variety of flora and fauna. The beautiful place has exotic horned birds to the endangered white-winged duck, birds filling the sanctuary. The travellers and adventurers can now explore its tranquil lakes and greenary trails while taking in the beauty of nature.



Sirohi National Park

Located in Senapati district, Sirohi National Park is a national park in Manipur known for its biodiversity and pristine sandy beaches It covers 41.30 square kms which has exotic landscapes touched by the endangered Sirohi lily around. Travelers and nature lovers can venture out on nature trails to spot rare wildlife and safely soak in this untouched wilderness

With the rich and floating landscape of Manipur including the beautiful Loktak Lake to the misty peaks of the Shirui Hills, the Manipur National Park offers an unparalleled opportunity to touch the wonders of nature.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)



1. It it safe presently to visit national parts in Manipur?

Yes, the national parks in Manipur are generally safe to visit all around the year. However it is advised to follow guidelines from park official that stays on designated trails and avoid disturbing wildlife to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for the travellers.

2. When is the best time of the year to visit the national parks in Manipur?

The best time to visit Manipur’s national parks is during the dry season, usually from November to March. During this time the weather is pleasant and wildlife sightings are likely. However, the specific best times to visit each park may depend on factors such as blooming season or photographs of migratory birds.

3. What are types of accommodation that are available near the national parks in Manipur?

The accommodation options near the national parts in Manipur varies depending on the location and accessibility of the park. Travellers can find and locate hotels and rented eco-lodges in nearby towns and cities like Imphal, Tamenglong and Ukhrul. Some of the parks even offer campsites for a more immersive nature experience.

4. Are there any restrictions on the activities in national parks?

To an extent yes, the activities can be restricted in national parks to protect the environment and wildlife. The general restrictions include restrictions on littering, hunting, fishing and motoring. However visitors are encouraged to abide by these rules to preserve the natural integrity of the parks.

5. Is there any guided tours available in the national parks in Manipur ?

Absolutely, the guided tours are available in almost all national parks in Manipur. The well experienced guides lead travellers on informative tours, exploring the park’s ecology, wildlife and conservation efforts. These tours provide a wonderful opportunity to learn and explore while ensuring safety.

Hence discovering the rich biodiversity of Manipur through the national parks in Manipur on can have an enriching travel experience. From the majestic Sangai deer in Keibul Lamjao National Park to the exotic Shirui Lily in Shirui National Park, each of the national parks in Manipur offers a unique wilderness experience.