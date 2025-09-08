Former Manipur DGP Backs NH-2 Reopening, Calls for Focus on Key Roads and Resettlement

Guwahati: Former Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Yumnam Joykumar Singh has welcomed the government’s decision to reopen National Highway 2 (NH-2),describing it as a crucial step toward restoring connectivity in the violence hit state.

He urged the authorities to extend the same priority to NH-37 and the road leading to Moreh on the Indo-Myanmar border, noting that affordable and secure road travel is vital in a landlocked state like Manipur.

“Manipur is a landlocked state, and most people cannot afford air travel,” Singh said, underlining the importance of safe and reliable highway access. He added that foolproof security along all major routes was essential for normalcy.

The former DGP remarked that the law-and-order situation had shown improvement under President’s Rule compared to the previous N. Biren Singh-led government. However, he cautioned that inter community tensions between the Meiteis and Kuki Zo groups remain unresolved.

Beyond restoring infrastructure, Singh highlighted the urgent need to resettle the 60,000 displaced persons from last year’s ethnic violence that claimed over 250 lives. He advocated for a neutral government mechanism to oversee rehabilitation and build trust between communities.

“There must be sustained dialogue between civil society groups on both sides,” he said, citing recent talks between Meitei and Thadou organisations as positive but insufficient without follow-up reconciliation measures.

On the issue of migration, Singh blamed unregulated inflow from Myanmar for aggravating the unrest. Unlike Mizoram,Manipur failed to restrict long-term integration of refugees, some of whom he alleged had become active in the conflict.

Calling for strong safeguards against demographic manipulation, Singh demanded a special intensive revision of electoral rolls, stressing that voter list integrity was crucial given Manipur’s sensitive border location.