Former Manipur minister Irengbam Hemochandra Singh quits Congress

IMPHAL: The former Manipur Minister and Speaker Irengbam Hemochandra Singh quit the party all of a sudden on Sunday. It is a major jolt to Congress amidst the election campaign to which the minster was associated with.

Hemochandra Singh, 59, a five-time MLA from Singjamei, submitted his resignation letter to state Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh, saying he would like to convey his 'complete lack of faith and confidence' in the party.

"I took this decision with a heavy heart. Congress has no relevance in Manipur," he told the media, terming the party as "rudderless and a sinking ship", said the MLA. Talent and sincerity are not important to the Congress leaders in the state, he added.

Manipur's two Lok Sabha seats - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur (ST) - go to polls on April 19 and 26. (IANS)

Also Read: Manipur government declines transportation arrangement for UPSC exams outside state (sentinelassam.com)