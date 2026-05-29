Four Arrested in Manipur Over Abduction of Naga Civilians as Security Forces Mount Rescue Operations

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday said that four suspected persons, believed to be involved in the kidnapping of six Naga civilians, have already been arrested by the security forces.

The Chief Minister said the state government is treating the incident with utmost seriousness and that intensive search and combing operations are currently underway to trace the whereabouts of the abducted civilians.

He further informed that the police and other security agencies have launched coordinated operations in different areas, while efforts are being intensified to ensure the safe rescue of the hostages at the earliest.

"The investigations are underway to nab the culprits involved in the unfortunate incident on May 13," Singh told the media during his visit to the Makhan Naga Village in Kangpokpi District.

Stating that the government share the sentiments of the people regarding the hostage issue, he assured that the hostages will be traced out soon.

The Makhan Naga Village in Kangpokpi district housed a relief camp for the ethnic violence-affected Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The Chief Minister visited the village and met the inmates who are taking shelter at the Makhen Baptist Church. The inmates include Naga women and children of Konsakhul Village, who were recently taken hostage and released by armed cadres. (IANS)

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