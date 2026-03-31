Four NSCN-IM Cadres Killed in Manipur Fratricidal Clash, Naga Groups Demand Inquiry

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh appealed for calm, urging the Tangkhul Naga community in Ukhrul to help restore peace and maintain law and order.

"The Ukhrul district has witnessed violence on Sunday, and the situation remains tense," a statement from the Chief Minister's Secretariat said.

Khemchand Singh emphasised that violence cannot resolve disputes and urged all groups to step back from further escalation, assuring that the government is taking the matter seriously and that the law will take its course.

On Sunday, a delegation of civil society organisations from Ukhrul district, accompanied by state Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat to discuss the situation.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister said the delegation raised concerns about unrest, tensions, and developmental issues in the district, and reiterated that while infrastructure development remains a priority, communal harmony is equally essential. "Peace forms the bedrock of all development initiatives," he said.