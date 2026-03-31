Four NSCN-IM Cadres Killed in Manipur Fratricidal Clash, Naga Groups Demand Inquiry

Tensions gripped Manipur's Ukhrul and Kamjong districts on Monday after four cadres of the NSCN-IM's Eastern Flank faction were killed in a suspected fratricidal clash over the weekend, prompting Naga civil society organisations to demand a full and transparent investigation.
The killings took place at Hongbei village in Kamjong district on Saturday, when six cadres of the group were allegedly ambushed by a rival faction. Four were killed and two managed to escape, according to a police official.
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Tensions escalated sharply on Sunday morning after the bodies were recovered. An angry mob torched the NSCN-IM's Wung regional office in Ukhrul district in a retaliatory outburst, though no casualties were reported in the arson.
The unrest spread across both Ukhrul and Kamjong districts, with residents and community organisations demanding accountability.
Several Naga student bodies and civil society groups — including the Tangkhul Naga Long and the Kaishan Students' Union — condemned the killings, describing the incident as particularly alarming given the multiple challenges already facing the Naga community.
The organisations have called for a credible, transparent investigation to ensure justice for the victims and their families.
Adding to the uncertainty, local media reported that the families of the deceased have refused to conduct last rites until a full and satisfactory explanation is provided.
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh appealed for calm, urging the Tangkhul Naga community in Ukhrul to help restore peace and maintain law and order.
"The Ukhrul district has witnessed violence on Sunday, and the situation remains tense," a statement from the Chief Minister's Secretariat said.
Khemchand Singh emphasised that violence cannot resolve disputes and urged all groups to step back from further escalation, assuring that the government is taking the matter seriously and that the law will take its course.
On Sunday, a delegation of civil society organisations from Ukhrul district, accompanied by state Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat to discuss the situation.
In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister said the delegation raised concerns about unrest, tensions, and developmental issues in the district, and reiterated that while infrastructure development remains a priority, communal harmony is equally essential. "Peace forms the bedrock of all development initiatives," he said.