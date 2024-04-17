‘Government's priority is to bring peace’, says Amit Shah at a rally in Manipur

IMPHAL: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's priority is to establish peace, and ensure unity among all communities in Manipur.

Addressing an election rally at the Hapta Kangjeibung, Palace compound in Imphal, HM Shah said that the upcoming election was to unite Manipur, and resist against the division of the state.

"We would not allow dividing Manipur at any cost," the Home Minister told the gathering amid cheers and claps by thousands who gathered at the rally.

Since the ethnic riots began in Manipur on May 3 last year, 10 tribal MLAs belonging to Kuki-Zomi communities and several leading tribal organizations including Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum and Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) have been demanding separate administrations or a separate state for the tribals living in the state.

Claiming that attempts of infiltration were being made in the northeastern state to change its demography, HM Shah said that the upcoming Parliamentary election is a fight between forces trying to divide Manipur and those making efforts to keep the state united. "PM Modi always said that the destiny of the country would change when that of the northeast and Manipur would transform," HM Shah said.

"PM Modi is not only developing the region and the country but also protecting Manipur and India as well. Your votes in the two Lok Sabha seats to BJP and its ally would make it clear to the entire world on whom the people of the state are with," HM Shah said.

Alleging that nothing seriously was done during the Congress-led governments both at the Centre and the state for the development of Manipur, the Home Minister said that PM Modi-led government has been providing thousands of crores of money for the state's overall development and Rs 1,300 crore has been sanctioned for Imphal-Moreh railway line, Rs 2,000 crore for developing the National Highways and Rs 10,000 crore for the under-construction railway lines to connect Imphal.

HM Shah said that the previous Congress government also did nothing to preserve the honour and memories of the erstwhile Kings who fought against the British for the interests of Manipur.

The Home Minister said while Manipur got Rs 39,000 crore during the Congress regime, PM Modi-led government increased it by four times and sanctioned Rs 1.20 lakh crore to implement numerous projects and schemes.

He said that the Centre has also promulgated the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to protect the indigenous people of Manipur.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, state BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, Education Minister and BJP candidate for Inner Manipur seat Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh among others also addressed the people in the rally.

After violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, the Union Home Minister visited the state for four days from May 29 to June 1 last year and held a series of meetings with top officials, politicians, NGOs, before announcing a slew of measures to deal with the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities. Elections in Manipur's two Lok Sabha seats will be held in two phases.

Six candidates are contesting in Inner Manipur seat, while four candidates are in the fray in the Outer Manipur seat, reserved for the tribals.

The Inner Manipur seat will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19 along with some parts of the Outer Manipur constituency. The remaining parts of Outer Manipur will vote in the second phase on April 26.

The BJP has fielded Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh in Inner Manipur and extended support to the NPF nominee K. Timothy Zimik in the Outer Manipur seat, reserved for the tribals. The opposition Congress-led INDIA bloc has put up Angomcha Bimol Akoijam for the Inner Manipur seat, while Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur has been fielded in Outer Manipur (ST).

