IMPHAL: Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Manipur State President Oinam Jotin Singh on Friday announced that the party plans to contest around 20 to 25 constituencies in the 2027 Manipur Assembly elections.

Announcing the party's electoral plans, Singh said it intended to field candidates in multiple constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections.

"Our party will field candidates in around 20 to 25 constituencies in the upcoming elections," he said.

Speaking in Majorkhul, Imphal, to reporters, Singh outlined the party's plans to extend assistance to people in Manipur through its founder leader's MSME scheme, indicating that the party would focus on livelihood and support initiatives alongside its electoral preparations.

Singh also highlighted the party's intention to extend assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the state, including providing them with support and necessary facilities

"We will also try to help the people of Manipur through our founder leader's MSME scheme and extend support and facilities to internally displaced persons (IDPs)," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh addressed celebrations marking Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Imphal, emphasising the critical need for inter-community harmony, social cohesion, and inclusive growth.

During the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations, the Chief Minister underlined the importance of mutual respect across diverse groups to build a unified future. (ANI)