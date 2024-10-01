Indian Army Chief Dismisses Claims Of Infiltration Of 900 Kuki Militants Into Manipur

IMPHAL: Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi has dismissed recent reports which suggested the infiltration of 900 suspected Kuki militants into the conflict-ridden state of Manipur from neighbouring Myanmar.

When asked about the turmoil in the violence-hit state, General Dwivedi the ongoing unrest has become a 'battle of narratives.'

He further added that the the ground situation remains tense but assured that stability is gradually returning to the state at a crucial time when it needs the most.

The current Chief of the Army Staff highlighted that the number of internally displaced people in the state has come down to less than 40,000 as compared to the previous figure of 60,000.