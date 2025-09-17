Indian Army delivers swift flood relief to Manipur's affected villages

KOHIMA: The Indian Army demonstrated its steadfast commitment to the welfare of the local population by providing flood relief assistance in the villages of Shanti Khongbal, YKPI, Sabunkhok Khunou, and Thamnapokpi, located in the Imphal East district of Manipur, on September 14.

According to the release, the initiative was undertaken to provide immediate support to villagers affected by heavy rainfall and subsequent waterlogging in their homes.

Despite facing adverse conditions themselves, Indian Army personnel worked tirelessly to distribute food and essential supplies to the affected families.

In addition to food assistance, manpower was provided to help resolve waterlogging issues and aid civilians in managing the impact of the flooding.

The villagers expressed deep gratitude towards the Indian Army for their selfless service and timely intervention.

The initiative reflects the Army's dedication to humanitarian causes and its steadfast support for the people of the region during times of crisis. (ANI)

