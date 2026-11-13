Kangpokpi District Shuts Down for 48 Hours After Kuki Farmer’s Killing

Kangpokpi: The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) and local civil society organisations have enforced a 48-hour total shutdown across Manipur’s Kangpokpi district from midnight on November 12, 2026, following the fatal shooting of 40–42-year-old Kuki farmer Kimneineng Chongloi near Taphou Kuki village. Two other villagers sustained injuries in the incident.

The shutdown follows a shooting incident reported around 11 AM on Thursday, November 12, near Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district and Kailenjang village in neighbouring Senapati district.

According to the supplied incident details, Kimneineng Chongloi, a farmer aged between 40 and 42, died in the firing. Two other villagers, Sehngam David Chongloi, 34, and Lamkhochon Chongloi, 46, were injured.

CoTU and Kangpokpi-based civil society organizations subsequently enforced the 48-hour shutdown, beginning at midnight on November 12.The protest reflects growing demands for action following the latest violence involving members of the Kuki community.

CoTU has issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding the withdrawal of Central and state security forces under the Senapati Superintendent of Police (SP). The demand comes as tensions continue over the earlier killing of two Kuki youths from Taphou Kuki village.

In an official statement following the November 12 shooting, CoTU referred to the seven-day window previously provided to the governments and warned that it would reconsider its next course of action if satisfactory measures were not taken.

The statement said, "With the seven-day window provided to the governments nearing its conclusion, we will be compelled to review our decision and determine our subsequent course of action in the absence of tangible and satisfactory action."

The organization's statement places the latest protest within the context of its earlier agitation and demands for government action.

The November 12 shooting occurred as a seven-day suspension of an earlier CoTU shutdown was approaching its conclusion.

That earlier agitation followed the October 28 abduction and subsequent killing of two Kuki youths from Taphou Kuki village, identified as Paoginlal Hangshing and Tinginlun Chongloi.

The case was recently handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation. The latest shooting has added another incident to the sequence of violence cited in CoTU's protests.

The shutdown is scheduled to remain in force for 48 hours from midnight on November 12, 2026.

CoTU has also linked its next course of action to the government's response to its demands, particularly the call for the withdrawal of Central and state forces under the Senapati SP. The organization's seven-day suspension window and subsequent warning indicate that it expects tangible action from the authorities.

The latest developments involve CoTU, local civil society organizations, security forces, Senapati Police and the NIA, which is investigating the earlier killings.