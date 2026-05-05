Kuki Committee Alleges Premeditated Armed Attack on Villages in Ukhrul, Questions Security Forces’ Role

UKHRUL: The Kuki CSO Working Committee accused cadres of the NSCN Eastern Flank of carrying out a premeditated attack on Kuki villages despite the presence of security forces, and called for urgent intervention by the authorities.

In a statement, the committee said the alleged incident occurred around 3 am on Monday, when armed individuals attempted to enter through the Tongou pocket of the Kampa range. It claimed that the attackers opened indiscriminate fire, prompting a retaliatory response from village volunteers positioned along the Uiliphai-Bollen ridge of Mt. Kampa. One volunteer was reportedly left critically injured in the exchange.

The organization described the episode as part of a sustained campaign aimed at destabilising the region and undermining ongoing peace efforts. It further alleged that representatives of the group had approached security personnel stationed at Sinakeithel, seeking a temporary window of non-intervention to carry out operations, and demanded clarity on whether such a request had been considered. (Agencies)

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