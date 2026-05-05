Manipur News

Kuki Committee Alleges Premeditated Armed Attack on Villages in Ukhrul, Questions Security Forces’ Role

The Kuki CSO Working Committee accused cadres of the NSCN Eastern Flank of carrying out a premeditated attack on Kuki villages despite the presence of security forces, and called for urgent intervention by the authorities.
Kuki Committee
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UKHRUL: The Kuki CSO Working Committee accused cadres of the NSCN Eastern Flank of carrying out a premeditated attack on Kuki villages despite the presence of security forces, and called for urgent intervention by the authorities.

In a statement, the committee said the alleged incident occurred around 3 am on Monday, when armed individuals attempted to enter through the Tongou pocket of the Kampa range. It claimed that the attackers opened indiscriminate fire, prompting a retaliatory response from village volunteers positioned along the Uiliphai-Bollen ridge of Mt. Kampa. One volunteer was reportedly left critically injured in the exchange.

The organization described the episode as part of a sustained campaign aimed at destabilising the region and undermining ongoing peace efforts. It further alleged that representatives of the group had approached security personnel stationed at Sinakeithel, seeking a temporary window of non-intervention to carry out operations, and demanded clarity on whether such a request had been considered. (Agencies)

Also Read: Manipur: Fresh ethnic clashes in Ukhrul leave six injured

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