Kuki MLAs Urge Extension Of AFSPA Across Manipur To Recover Looted Weapons

IMPHAL: The Kuki MLAs of the Manipur Assembly have urged the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) throughout the state to enable the recovery of robbed weapons. Seven out of the ten legislators are affiliated with the ruling BJP-led alliance.

The Centre restored the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) on November 14 in the violence-disrupted Jiribam and in six police station areas of Manipur.

The Union Home Ministry stated that the decision was determined in response to the “continuously volatile situation,” resulting in the continuous ethnic discord in the area.