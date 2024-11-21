Kuki MLAs Urge Extension Of AFSPA Across Manipur To Recover Looted Weapons

IMPHAL: The Kuki MLAs of the Manipur Assembly have urged the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) throughout the state to enable the recovery of robbed weapons. Seven out of the ten legislators are affiliated with the ruling BJP-led alliance.
The Centre restored the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) on November 14 in the violence-disrupted Jiribam and in six police station areas of Manipur.
The Union Home Ministry stated that the decision was determined in response to the “continuously volatile situation,” resulting in the continuous ethnic discord in the area.
In a combined statement given by the ten Kuki MLAs, they remarked, “The imposition of AFSPA as per orders dated 20 November 2024 indeed needs immediate review to extend the Act in the remaining 13 police jurisdictions.” They argued that AFSPA should be enforced in the entire state to aid the recovery of the “more than 6,000 sophisticated weapons” that were stolen by the Meiteis since May 3, 2024.
The ethnic violence first started on May 3, 2024, between the Kukis and Meiteis. The Meitei community demanded the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status while organizing a ‘Tribal Solidarity March.’
The ten tribal representatives criticized the resolution enacted by BJP-led NDA MLAs in Manipur, which demanded a ‘MASS OPERATION’ against the Kuki militants who were the people behind the death of the three children and three women in the Jiribam district, resulting in the calling for action within a week.