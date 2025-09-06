Let PM Modi’s Visit Mark The First Step Toward Peace in Manipur: Gaurav Gogoi

Imphal: Senior Congress Leader And Lok Shaba MP Gaurav Gogoi emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anticipated visit to violence - hit Manipur must not be treated as a symbolic conclusion but as the beginning of a sustained roadmap toward peace and reconciliation.
Gogoi who has been vocal about the Central government’s handling of the prolonged ethnic conflict in the northeastern state said,” The PM visit, though long overdue, should mark the start of a continuous engagement with the people of Manipur both Meitei and Kuki communities and not been seen as a photo or political tokenism.
Manipur has been reeling from ethnic strife since May 2023, leading to over 200 deaths and displacement of tens of thousands. Despite multiple appeals from civil society and opposition leaders, PM Modi has not yet visited the state, prompting criticism over the perceived lack of urgency from the Centre.
“The people of Manipur need justice, rehabilitation, and above all, acknowledgment of their pain,” Gogoi said. He added that genuine peace would require rebuilding trust, deploying humanitarian aid, and initiating dialogue between communities under a neutral framework.
Gogoi also called for an all party delegation to accompany the Prime Minister, signaling a united national front in addressing the state’s crisis.
While the official date of PM Modi’s visit remains unconfirmed, sources suggest it may take place later this month amid growing pressure and calls for decisive leadership.
