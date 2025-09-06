Let PM Modi’s Visit Mark The First Step Toward Peace in Manipur: Gaurav Gogoi

Imphal: Senior Congress Leader And Lok Shaba MP Gaurav Gogoi emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anticipated visit to violence - hit Manipur must not be treated as a symbolic conclusion but as the beginning of a sustained roadmap toward peace and reconciliation.

Gogoi who has been vocal about the Central government’s handling of the prolonged ethnic conflict in the northeastern state said,” The PM visit, though long overdue, should mark the start of a continuous engagement with the people of Manipur both Meitei and Kuki communities and not been seen as a photo or political tokenism.