Manipur: 10 New Dengue Cases Recorded In Churachandpur Over Last 3 Days Pushing October Tally To 91

IMPHAL: The dengue cases in Churachandpur town of Manipur has seen a recent surge with at least 10 more dengue cases reported over the last three days, i.e., October 25, 26 and 27.

This sudden spike has pushed the tally to 91 cases in the month of October, which happens to be the highest for a single month. The data has been provided by the Malaria department of Churachandpur district, Manipur.

With this, a total of 134 dengue positive cases has been recorded in Churachandpur in 2024.

The 10 latest positive cases were detected from ten localities within the town where fogging was administered by the Malaria department of Churachandpur district.