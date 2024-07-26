Manipur: 25th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas Observed in Imphal

IMPHAL: In commemoration of the 25th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas a solemn event was held on Friday at the 1st Manipur Rifles Battalion Banquet Hall in Imphal. This day marks the victory of the Indian forces over Pakistan during the Kargil War in 1999. Indian troops successfully ousted Pakistani forces from their positions on the mountain tops within Indian territory.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh paid heartfelt tribute to brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. “We pay tribute to the brave soldiers who fought valiantly and laid down their lives for our nation. May their legacy continue to inspire us to uphold the values of patriotism and unity.” Singh remarked.

As the Chief Guest of the function Minister Th. Biswajit Singh, who oversees several key departments including Power Forest Environment and Climate Change, Agriculture Science and Technology highlighted the significance of the day. He emphasized that July 26th is observed annually across India. To celebrate the nation's victory and to reflect on the profound sacrifices made by the soldiers.

Singh stressed the importance of respecting every soldier who contributed to country’s defense. This day serves as reminder of the essence of patriotism and the need to protect our nation, he said. He mentioned that to honor the 25th Anniversary of Kargil Victory, the Indian Air Force is hosting a special event. The event is ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas-Rajat Jayanti’ held at Air Force Station Sarsawa from July 12th to 26th, 2024. This celebration includes commemorations of the heroic efforts of the 152 Helicopter Unit. They played a crucial role during Operation Safed Sagar.

The event in Imphal featured a moving patriotic song. Artists from Shri Shri Bal Mukunda Dev Government Music College performed. The ceremony had attendees by several dignitaries. This included Ministers and MLAs and the Chief Secretary and the Security Advisor to the Manipur Government were present. The Director General of Police and other high-ranking civil and police officials attended too.

The observance served not only as tribute to the soldiers' sacrifices. It was also reminder of enduring spirit of patriotism and national unity.