Manipur: 4 Arrested After Huge Cache of Arms Seized in Bishnupur District

IMPHAL: Following the recovery of a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives in Bishnupur district, the Manipur police have arrested four persons on Wednesday in connection with the recovery.
The arrested accused have been identified as Salam Rameshwor Singh, Tongbram Gyanjit Singh, Pukhrem Ingocha Singh, and Thokchom Temba.
The authorities have also confiscated a significant amount of items, including three SLR rifles and four empty magazines from their possession.
Moreover, they also seized 20 live rounds, seven mobile phones, a Baofeng Walkie Talkie set, two cars, as well as bags and various other items.
Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation regarding the matter.
Earlier, security forces conducted search operations in the outskirts and at-risk areas of hill and valley districts.
The operations were successful leading to the discovery of a stash of weapons and illegal substances.
During the search operations on March 25, 2024, in Maphou Bazaar and Maphou Kuki Village in Thoubal Dam-PS, Imphal East District, security forces found a large amount of weapons.
The cache included an improvised mortar standing at 6 feet tall, along with two bipod/mount units and a base plate.
Additionally, they found 32 live rounds of country-made launcher bombs, five ammunition round caps for country-made launchers, and one explosive weighing approximately 1.5kg.
Among the items seized were also 1.5 meters of Cordtex wire, two lighters, and approximately 20 grams of suspected heroin. The cache also contained two 36 hand grenades, one Pompie mortar, and 60 fired cases.
In another major operation, Indian Army along with state security forces recovered massive amount or arms and ammunition along with drugs in an abandoned camp that belonged to militants in Manipur on Tuesday.
During the search, the security forces found a large amount of weapons, and explosives which included one improvised mortar, one mortar launcher, two grenades, ammunition, and 20 grams of heroin powder.
