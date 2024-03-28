Manipur: 4 Arrested After Huge Cache of Arms Seized in Bishnupur District

IMPHAL: Following the recovery of a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives in Bishnupur district, the Manipur police have arrested four persons on Wednesday in connection with the recovery.

The arrested accused have been identified as Salam Rameshwor Singh, Tongbram Gyanjit Singh, Pukhrem Ingocha Singh, and Thokchom Temba.

The authorities have also confiscated a significant amount of items, including three SLR rifles and four empty magazines from their possession.

Moreover, they also seized 20 live rounds, seven mobile phones, a Baofeng Walkie Talkie set, two cars, as well as bags and various other items.