Manipur: AFSPA Reinstated In Six Violence-Hit Areas Amid Rising Tensions

IMPHAL: The Union Home Ministry has reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas of Manipur, including violence-stricken Jiribam, in response to ongoing ethnic violence in the state.
Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West District, Lamlai in Imphal East District, Jiribam in Jiribam District, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi, and Moirang in Bishnupur are the areas affected by the decision to impose AFSPA.
This order is based on the October 1 directive issued by the Manipur government, which had imposed AFSPA statewide while exempting 19 police station areas, including the six where it has now been reinstated.
According to authorities, the insurgents, dressed in camouflage and armed with sophisticated weaponry, opened fire on a police station and a nearby CRPF camp.
Following this attack, six civilians, including women and children, were reportedly abducted from the district, intensifying fears of further violence in the area.
Since May last year, Manipur has seen widespread ethnic violence between the Imphal Valley-based Meitei community and the hill-dwelling Kuki-Zo groups.
The re-implementation of AFSPA is seen as an attempt to curb the violence and restore order as Manipur continues to grapple with severe ethnic unrest.
