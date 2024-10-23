Manipur: AMAND Pune Hosts 13th Annual Meeting & Cultural Celebration of Manipuri Heritage

IMPHAL: The 13th Annual General Meeting and Cultural Programme of the Association of Manipuri Diaspora (AMAND Pune) was held on October 20, 2024 at Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies(SCMS) Auditorium, Viman Nagar, Pune.

The Member of Parliament, Manipur Lok Sabha, Inner Manipur, Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, attended the program as Chief Guest. In his speech, Dr Akoijam highlighted the crucial input of the Manipuri diaspora in creating an economically sound and progressive Manipur. The event also saw the release of AMAND's 6th “MEMOIR”.

The program session opened with a warm welcome extended by the AMAND President, Shri Kulabidhu Chanam, followed by a speech from General Secretary Shri Laishram Rishikanta Meitei giving an overview of the two years' activities to date of the organization, 2022-2024.

One of the promising facets of the event was a special section that featured Akoijam Ongbi Olivia Devi spotting outstanding students. The great "N. Albert Memorial Award for Academic Excellence 2024" was awarded to Lanchenbi Thounaojam from Savitribai Phule Pune University for her excellent academics.

The formal passing of the baton of leadership within the fold of AMAND also formulated the key to the event. The new President taking the reins for 2024-2026 was Er. Chongtham Jayanta Singh. He took over the baton from outgoing President Shri Kulabidhu Chanam. A vote of thanks was presented by the new President, Er. Jayanta Singh.

A cultural program, "Poknapham Ima" (Motherland), followed formal procedures. The program included several traditional Manipuri and Maharashtrian dance performances, such as Thougal Jagoi, Khamba Thoibi Jagoi, Thang-Ta, Kathak, and Koli Dance.

Culturally rich performances with a flavor of exercises, it was also enriched with the AMAND Talent Hunt competition for the time because it arranged a cultural exchange. A grand community feast winded up the event while bonding the attendees together for the celebration.

It saw members of the diaspora Manipuris of all ages, from families with young children to youth, guest members from the Mumbai Manipuri Association, student groups, and well-wishers make up the function to great success.