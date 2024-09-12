Manipur: Amit Shah Gets 15-Day Ultimatum To Resolve The Issue Of District Creation

IMPHAL: Amidst the unrest prevailing in Manipur, the United Naga Council (UNC) has given a 15-day ultimatum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The UNC has taken this drastic step to pressurize the government to roll back the creation of seven new districts in Manipur.

The ultimatum comes as a strong reaction following years of turmoil and unresolved grievances originating from the administrative changes implemented by the previous state government back in 2016.

According to the UNC, the decision to carve out the newly formed districts was taken arbitrarily. They have accused the government of neglecting their point of view as concerned stakeholders, including Naga bodies, were not properly consulted.