Manipur: Amit Shah Gets 15-Day Ultimatum To Resolve The Issue Of District Creation

IMPHAL: Amidst the unrest prevailing in Manipur, the United Naga Council (UNC) has given a 15-day ultimatum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The UNC has taken this drastic step to pressurize the government to roll back the creation of seven new districts in Manipur.
The ultimatum comes as a strong reaction following years of turmoil and unresolved grievances originating from the administrative changes implemented by the previous state government back in 2016.
According to the UNC, the decision to carve out the newly formed districts was taken arbitrarily. They have accused the government of neglecting their point of view as concerned stakeholders, including Naga bodies, were not properly consulted.
The council alleged that this move contradicts the central government's assurances about thorough stakeholder engagement before making any changes, further adding that it violates multiple memoranda.
It led to massive protests and economic blockades, resulting in ten rounds of Tripartite Talks between the Government of Manipur, the UNC, and the central government. No concrete resolution has been reached despite making promises.
The UNC had recently attempted to connect with the Ministry of Home Affairs by sending multiple communications only to get no response from them.
The council has warned of serious consequences in the form of intense agitation in the event of their demands not getting fulfilled within the 15-day period.
They are vehemently demanding for the abrogation of these newly formed districts and have sought for the restoration of the previous administrative structure, aiming to uphold agreements and foster peace.
