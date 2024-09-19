Manipur Bans Hunting And Trade Of Migratory Amur Falcons To Provide Safe Passage

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has taken an important step towards wildlife conservation by imposing a ban on the hunting and trading of Amur Falcons, a migratory bird species that flock to this region annually.
The ban has been enforced to protect the falcons during their migration. This order comes at a critical time as these birds fall prey to illegal hunting and trading in various parts of the state.
Known for their long-distance migration from Siberia to Southern Africa, Amur Falcons make a layover in the northeastern parts of India, particularly in Manipur and Nagaland.
Sadly, these migratory birds often end up as victims of rampant hunting, which has raised serious concerns among conservationists.
Besides hunting, the new directive also prohibits any form of trading involving the falcons. The Manipur Forest Department, along with local law enforcement agencies, have been assigned with the task of keeping a close watch on any potential violations, thereby ensuring its strict enforcement to prevent further harm to the species.
Local communities have been educated about the significance of safeguarding these birds through awareness campaigns.
Wildlife enthusiasts and conservation organizations who have long batted for robust measures to protect migratory birds have hailed this move.
The threat posed to Amur Falcons during their stopover is expected to reduce to a large extent, which will ensure that they can continue their journey safely.
With the hunting and trade of Amur Falcons now forbidden, Manipur looks to lead by example in wildlife protection, contributing to global efforts to conserve migratory bird species.
ALSO READ: Manipur: Calm Shattered in Manipur as Militants Open Fire on Village; No Casualties Reported
ALSO WATCH: