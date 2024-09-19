Manipur Bans Hunting And Trade Of Migratory Amur Falcons To Provide Safe Passage

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has taken an important step towards wildlife conservation by imposing a ban on the hunting and trading of Amur Falcons, a migratory bird species that flock to this region annually.

The ban has been enforced to protect the falcons during their migration. This order comes at a critical time as these birds fall prey to illegal hunting and trading in various parts of the state.

Known for their long-distance migration from Siberia to Southern Africa, Amur Falcons make a layover in the northeastern parts of India, particularly in Manipur and Nagaland.