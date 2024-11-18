Manipur BJP MLA’s Ancestral House Vandalised By Mob In Imphal

IMPHAL: Amid the rising violence in Manipur, a mob vandalised the ancestral house of BJP MLA Kongkham Robindro in Imphal West district on Sunday evening. This incident follows an attack on the MLA’s residence a day earlier, which was ransacked and partially burned.

According to police, the mob stormed Robindro’s ancestral home in Mayang Imphal, demanding to meet with the legislator to discuss his position on the current ethnic and political tensions in the state.

Robindro was not present at home, but his father assured the group that he would convey the messages to the MLA. The protesters asked for clarification about Robindro’s views on the ongoing violence.