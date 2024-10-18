Manipur: BJP MLAs Demand Ouster Of Chief Minister N Biren Singh

IMPHAL: At least 19 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs have demanded the removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Among the 19 legislators, Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyavrat, Minister Thongam Vishwajit Singh, and Yumnam Khemchand Singh were also included.

This move comes in the wake of a meeting in Delhi that brought together Meitei, Kuki, and Naga MLAs. The deepening divisions within the state’s ruling party have been a highlight in this meeting.