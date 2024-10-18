Manipur: BJP MLAs Demand Ouster Of Chief Minister N Biren Singh

IMPHAL: At least 19 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs have demanded the removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Among the 19 legislators, Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyavrat, Minister Thongam Vishwajit Singh, and Yumnam Khemchand Singh were also included.
This move comes in the wake of a meeting in Delhi that brought together Meitei, Kuki, and Naga MLAs. The deepening divisions within the state’s ruling party have been a highlight in this meeting.
The MLAs expressed their deep concerns in the letter about the BJP-led government's ability to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur, as well as ease the sufferings of its citizens.
It is believed by the MLAs that removing Chief Minister N Biren Singh from his position is the only viable solution to address the conflict between communities.
The dissenting MLAs underscored their responsibility to protect both Manipur and the BJP from downfall.
They also argued that deploying security forces will not resolve the crisis and the ongoing tension in the state. They caution that prolonged conflict will cause damage and irreparable harm to Manipur and India’s reputation.
The letter calls for immediate action in initiating peace talks while addressing the obstacles to dialogue and creating a conducive atmosphere for discussions.
ALSO READ: Manipur: Gunfire Clash Shakes Imphal West, No Injuries Reported
ALSO WATCH: