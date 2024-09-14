Manipur: Central government Grants Extension to Manipur Violence Inquiry Commission; Report Due by November 2024

IMPHAL: The Central Government has further extended the tenure of the Commission of Inquiry probing the May 2023 violence in Manipur. Consequently, an inquiry panel, headed by former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba has been granted more time to submit its final report, which is due now on November 20, 2024. A fresh notification has issued that extended the original deadline, which was to expire six months from the first sitting of the commission.

The causes and consequences of tragic violence in Manipur since May 3, 2023, are sought to be laid bare consequent upon the Commission of Inquiry, established on June 3, 2023. The violent clashes killed over 220 people, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake that awakened cries across public and governmental divides. When the demand for accountability and justice is loudening, it was an achievement of sorts that the state government could succeed in recommending a judicial inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952.

The commission was set up to probe various factors that might have led to unrest, including the triggering of the violence and possible lapses in duty by the local authorities. Since its formation, the commission has investigated a broad range of factors leading to this violence. Particular attention shall fall on whether adequate measures were taken by the government to avoid an outbreak of violence and whether timely intervention could have minimized the extent of the destruction.

Aside from official reaction research, the commission has also been authorized to investigate complaints and allegations from individuals and organizations who are direct victims of the violence. In light of the fact that over 220 people lost their lives, hundreds injured, and property was damaged on a large scale, this inquiry is likely to be a far-reaching assessment of the causes and long-term effects of the unrest in the region.

It is now being extended at this juncture when the findings are eagerly awaited by the public and various organizations. Justice Lamba and his team shall now make an in-depth inquiry into the elements that fanned the violence and shortcoming in structure or administration that caused or led to this crisis.