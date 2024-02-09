Manipur: Chief Minister Chairs Crucial Meeting to Combat Illegal Poppy Cultivation

IMPHAL: In a decisive move to counter the challenges of illegal poppy cultivation, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh spearheaded a high-level meeting at the state Secretariat. The session, attended by key stakeholders such as the Chief Secretary, Manipur Police Department, NCB, NAB, Forest Department, MARSAC, and Forensic Science, aimed at formulating renewed strategies to address the menace head-on.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to the microblogging site X to announce the significant initiative, highlighting the state government's unwavering commitment to eradicating the scourge of illegal poppy cultivation. Emphasizing the gravity of the issue, he stressed the imperative need for coordinated efforts and collaborative measures to effectively combat the cultivation of illicit drugs in the region.

The meeting underscored the government's resolute determination to completely uproot the drugs menace from Manipur, recognizing the need for a comprehensive approach involving various departments and agencies. The Chief Minister's firm stance on the matter reflects the seriousness with which the state is approaching the challenge.

Earlier on February 8, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressed his gratitude in a press briefing at the Chief Minister's Secretariat. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other central leaders for their prompt responsiveness to the concerns of the people of Manipur. This appreciation followed the recent decision to construct fencing along the entire 1,643-kilometer Indo-Myanmar border and the immediate suspension of the Free Movement Regime.

During the briefing, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh underscored the state government's steadfast commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its people and the state's boundaries. He highlighted the comprehensive efforts made since the government's formation in 2017, addressing challenges such as maintaining demographic balance, combating drug trafficking, and tackling border security issues through measures like fencing and the suspension of the Free Movement Regime.