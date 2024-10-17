Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Set To Attend CM Conclave

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh with the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of states ruled by BJP and its NDA partners on 17 October.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was spotted leaving Imphal on a flight a day before the meeting. As per reports, for the first time in several years, a conference like this is being held where Haryana’s newly elected CM, Nayab Singh Saini, will inaugurate the meeting after taking his oath.

As per reports, the meeting is supposed to be held at Hotel Lalit followed by a lunch for all the delegates attending the meeting, and the proceedings are set to begin at 3 pm.