Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Set To Attend CM Conclave

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh with the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of states ruled by BJP and its NDA partners on 17 October.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was spotted leaving Imphal on a flight a day before the meeting. As per reports, for the first time in several years, a conference like this is being held where Haryana’s newly elected CM, Nayab Singh Saini, will inaugurate the meeting after taking his oath.
As per reports, the meeting is supposed to be held at Hotel Lalit followed by a lunch for all the delegates attending the meeting, and the proceedings are set to begin at 3 pm.
The list of allies who will be attending the meeting includes Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Conrad Sangma of the National People’s Party, Union Minister and Lok Jan Shakti Party leader Chirag Paswan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telegu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu, and Rajiv Ranjan aka Lalan Singh of the Janata Dal-United.
According to reports, J P Nadda, President of the BJP, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will be attending the meeting along with 16 deputy CMs and all of the BJP's 13 CMs.
The event will celebrate and mark the observance of the year 2025 as the “Year of Rejuvenation of Democracy to mark the completion of 50 years of emergency."