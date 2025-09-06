Manipur: Churachandpur admin bans use of drones, aerial devices amid reports of PM Modi visit

IMPHAL: Amid the media reports about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s possible visit to Manipur on September 13, the Churachandpur district administration has prohibited the use of aerial devices such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons, and other flying objects across the district.

Though there is no final confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), there are a series of media reports that the Prime Minister is likely to visit the Manipur capital Imphal and Churachandpur district headquarters on September 13 after inaugurating the newly constructed 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang new railway project in Mizoram making Aizawl the fourth capital city in the Northeast to be connected by rail. Churachandpur District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S, in an order on Thursday, declared the entire hill district as a ‘No Drone Zone’ area.

The District Magistrate, in his order, said that in view of the proposed visit of a VVIP to the District, various security arrangements are being undertaken.

“As a measure to strengthen security, there is a need for restriction on the use of aerial photography and videography in any form by the usage of drones, balloons, etc., which could pose a potential threat to law and order; and hence there is sufficient ground for proceeding for which immediate prevention is required,” the order said.

The DM said that in exercise of the power conferred upon him under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, with a view to ensure and strengthen security during the visit of the VVIP, declare the whole of Churachandpur District as 'No Drone Zone' and prohibited the flying of any kind of aviation devices including UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle), drones, balloons etc., except only those approved by government, in Churachandpur District with immediate effect, until further orders.

Any violation of this order is punishable by legal action under section 223 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and other relevant provisions of law, the order said. (IANS)

