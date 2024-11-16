KAMJONG: A violent confrontation unfolded earlier today in the Kamjong district of Manipur when the proscribed Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) claimed responsibility for an attack by its military wing, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), on a convoy of Indian armed forces.

According to reports from the RPF, the assault occurred between Yangoupok and Maringthel at approximately 10:00 AM, marking the beginning of intense combat in the region.

The first attack was carried out on a column of Indian forces that was transiting through a lonely stretch of road in the district. The PRO, Assam Rifles, confirmed the attack in a statement to the media and said that one jawan of Assam Rifles had been injured during the ambush. He, however, clarified that the jawan was doing well and was receiving treatment for the injuries.

Further clarifications from the PRO Assam Rifles revealed the shooting incident to have occurred in the Tengnoupal district, at the southern edge of the Kamjong district border. This may therefore mean that the PLA planned and executed the attack with strategic precision.

The PLA on Tuesday took responsibility for the attack and said that significant casualties had been inflicted upon Indian security forces. A press release issued by the Assistant Secretary of Publicity for the RPF, Bangkim, quoted it to have said that it was a part of their continuous resistance to the Indian military presence in the region and it vowed that they would continue fighting till the liberation of Manipur is achieved.

The situation became worse as the day progressed when the renewed round of clashes began at around 4:30 PM. This time, elite para commandos were used by the Indian forces to regain control and neutralize the PLA fighters.

However, in its statement, the RPF said that PLA fighters outmaneuvered para commandos to create chaos on the ground. The statement, however, did mention that para commandos were engulfed by the intensity of the attack and broke their formation and ran, dispersing every which way.

Although the death toll is not yet confirmed, the RPF reported that several para commandos may have sustained injuries or even casualties in the course of this second exchange. The PLA responded by pointing out that all of their fighters were returned safely to their camp, indicating that tactical dominance enjoyed by them helped them escape unscathed.

Despite ongoing battles, the RPF announced that the PLA still had its objective: free Manipur from Indian rule. The group advocates intensifying support for the movement by popularizing the cause as well as appealing to the people of the region to join in the fight for independence. Tension persists in Manipur as both sides prepare for further confrontations.

One militant group particularly known for its role in insurgency operations within the Manipur state has been around for decades. Its attacks are often, especially against Indian security forces, and relate to a larger movement seeking greater autonomy for Manipur people as well as challenging governance by Indians in the region.

The Kamjong district violence is a follow-up on the long rivalry between insurgent groups such as RPF/PLA and Indian security forces. In this context, the conflict over the years had many casualties for both parties and contributed to the volatile security situation in Manipur and its neighboring states. The attack will heighten tensions in the region since the incident asserts the fact that insurgency activities are still prevalent despite security operations by the Indian armed forces.

The situation remains fluid. The Assam Rifles confirmed there was indeed an ongoing investigation into the incident, but as of now, independent verification of full casualties or the aftermath of the clashes during the day couldn't be established. Meanwhile, local authorities are preparing for more unrest since the Indian military and the PLA are getting ready for battles in the future.