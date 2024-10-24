Manipur CM Announces Rs 1000 Assistance for IDPs and Salary Payments Before Chakkouba

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the government would disburse the fifth tranche of financial support of Rs 1,000 to each Internally Displaced Person in the state.

The aid will be provided a week ahead of the Ningol Chakkouba Festival, which falls on November 3.

The Chief Minister also announced that salaries and pensions for the state employees would be released before October 31.

He announced at a press conference in his secretariat at Imphal, in which he was flanked by his council of ministers and several MLAs. It was his first visit to the national capital since his four-day trip that ended after the crisis began on May 3, 2023.

The Chief Minister, N Biren Singh said he had no idea about any information regarding reports of the collapse of the state government. However, the Chief Minister clarified that people are free to do whatever they feel like doing in a democracy but he will concentrate on his responsibilities.

At the recent conference of legislators from the Meetei, Kuki, and Naga communities in New Delhi, CM Biren avoided making comments, instead referring to the official position outlined in the PIB release.

He mentioned during the conference efforts put forth not only by the Centre but also by the state governments that have sought to bring peace and development back to Manipur. The Centre, he announced, has sanctioned around 7,000 houses to be constructed for the accommodation of the people living presently in various relief camps scattered all over the state.

Break up district-wise of the houses distributed as follows: Bishnupur has 1,015, Chandel has 511, Churachandpur 1,331 houses, Imphal East 594, Imphal West 225, Kakching 1,217 houses, Kamjong with 74, Kangpokpi 1,813, Tengnoupal with 880 houses.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that several stalled national highway projects in the state have now got clearance. The Chief Minister also announced that Rs 1,000 crore will be made available for road construction projects in both the hill and valley regions.

He, however, mentioned separate sanctions to a whopping Rs 175 crore for concrete road constructions in Imphal City and Greater Imphal besides areas lying within 10 kilometers radius of the district headquarters in hill districts. Housing with privacy for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) was some plan in action, and a proposal on housing for all in urban regions had already been submitted for approval.

There were several ministers like Th Biswajit, L Susindro, H Dingo, Th Basanta, Awangbow Newmai and S Ranjan besides MLAs Karam Shyam, S Kunjakeshor, S Premchandra, Dinganglung Gangmei, Th Arunkumar, Kh Ibomcha, L Shanti, M Rameshwar and Leishio Keishing who graced the press conference.