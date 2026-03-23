Manipur CM Calls First Meeting With Kuki-Zo Council a 'Good Beginning' for Peace

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has described his first meeting with the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) as a positive step toward rebuilding trust between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, even as the talks concluded without any formal agreements.

The closed-door meeting took place in Guwahati on Saturday and lasted approximately one hour and 45 minutes — marking the first direct engagement between the Manipur government and the KZC in close to three years.

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