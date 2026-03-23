Manipur CM Calls First Meeting With Kuki-Zo Council a 'Good Beginning' for Peace

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has described his first meeting with the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) as a positive step toward rebuilding trust between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, even as the talks concluded without any formal agreements.
The closed-door meeting took place in Guwahati on Saturday and lasted approximately one hour and 45 minutes — marking the first direct engagement between the Manipur government and the KZC in close to three years.
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Speaking to the media on Sunday, Singh called the dialogue a meaningful step forward.
"The dialogue between the KZC and the state government is indeed a good beginning towards restoring peace and normalcy, as well as rebuilding trust among various communities," he said, indicating that such interactions would continue.
Singh also expressed gratitude to the KZC delegation for accepting the invitation, noting that the meeting was convened with the primary goal of fostering peace. He added that since taking office on February 4, he has consistently appealed to all stakeholders to work toward peace, guided by the principle of "forgive and forget."
Asked about the Kuki-Zo community's demand for a separate administration or Union Territory status, Singh reiterated the Centre's established position — that the territorial integrity of Manipur will not be altered.
The Chief Minister's Office had written to KZC Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet on March 17, expressing Singh's willingness to meet KZC representatives on March 21 in Guwahati to discuss pathways to peace and normalcy.
The meeting eventually took place on Saturday night.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Kuki-Zo Council confirmed the meeting and described it largely as an ice-breaking session.
The KZC said its delegation raised several key concerns, all of which were attentively heard by the Chief Minister. The issues highlighted included:
The urgent need to de-escalate tensions between the Kuki and Tangkhul communities
The necessity of ensuring justice for conflict victims as a prerequisite for meaningful peace and reconciliation
Maintaining the sanctity of the buffer zone until a comprehensive political settlement is reached
Expediting the resolution of ongoing Suspension of Operations (SoO) talks for durable peace
The KZC noted that the Chief Minister shared his government's commitments and outlined steps being taken to restore stability. He also expressed appreciation for the council's willingness to engage during a difficult period.
The meeting concluded without any formal decisions or agreements, the KZC statement confirmed.
Still, both sides appear to view the conversation as the start of a process — rather than a resolution in itself — with further dialogue expected in the coming weeks.