Manipur CM Calls for Deportation of Post-1961 Illegal Immigrants

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh has declared illegal immigration poses severe threat to state’s indigenous population. Speaking in state assembly on Tuesday, Singh called for deportation of immigrants who entered state after 1961 with support from central government.

Responding to question from Naga People's Front legislator Leishiyo Keishing Singh described illegal immigration situation as "alarming." He emphasized necessity of unity among residents to effectively tackle issue. "Illegal immigration has caused demographic shifts that some people refuse to acknowledge," Singh said. "Without unity addressing this problem is impossible."

Singh highlighted challenges posed by state’s 398-kilometer porous border with Myanmar. This complicates detection of illegal immigrants. He recalled that cabinet sub-committee, led by Tribal Affairs and Development Minister Letpao Haokip was established to investigate issue. This sub-committee, in collaboration with Home Ministry identified nearly 2,480 illegal immigrants though this number is subject to revision.

The Chief Minister also noted that new villages have been established by immigrants. Some areas remain inaccessible due to ongoing local conflicts with Myanmar-based People's Defence Force (PDF). Singh warned that those sheltering illegal immigrants would face penalties under new regulations.

Singh provided details of previous actions taken against illegal immigrants. He stated that 140 to 150 individuals from Churachandpur district were detained and relocated to a shelter in Imphal. He revealed that satellite data has shown formation of new villages since May 3 2023. This date marks when ethnic clashes erupted in state.

According to Singh, individuals who entered Manipur before 1961 are recognized as indigenous. Those arriving afterward should be deported to ensure state’s future stability. He stressed that Inner Line Permit system which uses 1961 as cutoff year, is integral to this process.

The Chief Minister emphasized importance of deporting illegal immigrants regardless of community. This action is essential to safeguard state’s future. He acknowledged ongoing biometric data collection efforts. These are being hampered by law and order issues.

Over past five years Manipur has detected 10,675 illegal immigrants from various countries including Myanmar Bangladesh, Norway China and Nepal. Of these, 85 were deported. 143 were placed in detention centers. Remaining were housed in temporary shelters. Singh reported state has incurred expenses exceeding Rs 85 lakh in managing these immigrants.

Singh also revealed Kamjong district has highest number of illegal immigrants at 6199. Tengnoupal follows with 2,406. Chandel has 1895.