Manipur CM Invites Kuki-Zo Legislators for Assembly Session

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh declared his intention to personally send invitations to ten Kuki-Zo legislators on July 25. The invitations are for the upcoming session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. This session is scheduled to take place from July 31 to August 6.

The announcement comes as significant move. It aims to encourage the participation of these legislators. They have been absent from the assembly's recent sessions. This is due to severe ethnic clashes in the state. Among the missing legislators are two ministers. They have not attended the last two sessions of the assembly. The fifth session held from February 28 to March 5. The fourth session was adjourned after just 11 minutes on August 29 of the previous year. Both sessions were marked by their absence.

Chief Minister Singh emphasized the importance of unity. He stressed cooperation during his interaction with the media. “I will personally extend the invitations as well as through the assembly. They (Kuki-Zo MLAs) should join us. We are ready to cooperate” Singh stated. He is underlining his commitment to bringing all legislators back into the fold.

In addition to addressing the assembly session Singh also disclosed his forthcoming trip to Delhi. His visit will include participation in NITI Aayog meeting. He will attend a chief ministers’ conclave. The agenda will cover various pressing issues. These include the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

The Chief Minister also commented on a recent incident of arson in Jiribam district. On the night of July 24, an abandoned house in Borobekra was set on fire. This incident highlights the continuing unrest. Violence is affecting various parts of Manipur.

Singh’s efforts to engage with the Kuki-Zo legislators are significant. His planned discussions in Delhi underscore his determination. He aims to address the current challenges and restore stability in the state.