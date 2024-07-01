Manipur CM N Biren Singh Dispels Resignation Rumors

IMPHAL: Amid swirling speculation and media reports hinting at his potential resignation Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has unequivocally dismissed such rumors. He emphasized the critical importance of stability and continuity in leadership during challenging times for the state.

Speaking to the media, CM Biren Singh underscored the significance of guiding Manipur through its current troubled phase. "In such a crucial time. Manipur is passing through a troubled time. We have full confidence. We have to guide the people on right path. If we deviate who will lead them?" Manipur will be in more chaos.

The Chief Minister's remarks come in response to widespread speculation in various quarters suggesting imminent change in leadership. He urged caution among media outlets. He emphasized the need for verifying information before publication to prevent unnecessary panic among populace.

"I appeal to all media persons don’t publish any unconfirmed news and information. When someone says that CM is going to step down people start panicking. I think we should not spread such misinformation," CM Biren Singh asserted.

The state of Manipur has been grappling with several challenges. These include political instability. Public unrest is another issue. These challenges are further fueled by ongoing pandemic and economic difficulties. CM Biren Singh's stance against premature resignation rumors aims to reassure public and stakeholders alike. The goal is to maintain continuity of governance and leadership stability.

In his interaction with media CM Biren Singh highlighted the role of responsible journalism. He emphasized maintaining societal calm and order. He stressed that inaccurate reporting could exacerbate an already tense situation. He called upon journalists to exercise diligence. Verified facts should be disseminated.

As political landscape in Manipur continues to evolve, CM Biren Singh remains steadfast. His commitment is steering state through its current difficulties. His administration's focus remains on addressing concerns of people. Furthermore, ensuring that governance remains uninterrupted despite external speculations and challenges is a priority.