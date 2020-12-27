Manipur CM N Biren Singh transfers Rs 1.80 crore to 900 pisciculturists

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has transferred Rs 1.80 crore to the bank accounts of fish farmers with an appeal to increase fish production in the State.



The money was given to 900 fish farmers of 10 hill districts, with each receiving a total of Rs 15, 000. The money was given off in a function organised by the Directorate of Fisheries at the Chief Minister's Secretariat recently.

According to reports, the farming assistance was provided under the 'Paddy and Pisciculture Scheme' of the 'Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana-Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sectors Rejuvenation' (RKVY-RAFTAAR)-2019-20.

The objective of this scheme is to double farmers' earnings through increased fish production, development of paddy fields by raising peripheral rings and to construct feeding channels across the fields with small marketing ponds to be used both for paddy and pisciculture. Eventually, the goal of this scheme lies in increasing opportunities for the interests of the farmers. The State government's assistance comes after it was found that around Rs 400 crore was used to import fish from other States each year.

In the function, the CM said that the State was able to produce only 27,000 MT of the annually required 52,000 MT of fish, and a hefty sum of Rs 400 crore was required to fulfill the remaining requirement.

Apart from commissioning a fish-feed production unit, the government has made provisions for farmer loans ranging from Rs 2 to 7 lakh.

In addition, the government had also sent a proposal of Rs 14 crore to implement the 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana', of which, the CM revealed, Rs 7.04 crore has been already sanctioned. As a result of these joint efforts, the CM stated that the State's current fish production stands at 32,600 MT per year.

Referring to projects underway, the CM spoke about an ambitious Rs 400 crore project in collaboration with the Central Agricultural University.

Stating that the government is focussing on good governance and accountability, Fisheries Minister S. Rajen said that providing financial assistance through DBTs is one such move. He asked the people to participate in the giovernment projects so that Manipur soon becomes a self-reliant State. (Agencies)

