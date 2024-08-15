Manipur CM Unveils Rs 5,276 Crore Development Package; Key Infrastructure Projects Announced

IMPHAL: Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday unveiled significant development package valued at approximately Rs 5276 crore aimed at bolstering infrastructure and disaster recovery across Manipur. This ambitious initiative launched under 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Manipur' banner represents substantial investment in state’s future. It addresses crucial areas such as transportation disaster management and healthcare.

One of standout features of this package is foundation stone laying ceremony for Imphal Ring Road project. It is expected to cost around Rs 1776 crore. Project is seen as vital step towards alleviating persistent traffic congestion in Imphal, state capital. Once completed Ring Road is anticipated to improve traffic flow significantly. It will reduce travel time. It will ease movement of goods and services within city.

In addition to Ring Road Chief Minister Singh provided crucial update on progress of Imphal-Jiribam railway line. This strategically important project will connect Manipur to national rail network. This 111-kilometer stretch is not only critical for enhancing connectivity but also boasts world’s tallest pier railway bridge at Noney. Completion of this railway line is expected to revolutionize transportation in region. It will provide much-needed boost to trade and mobility.

Addressing state’s vulnerability to natural calamities Singh assured public of government’s unwavering commitment to disaster recovery and infrastructure rehabilitation. He emphasized that development package includes provisions for rebuilding homes. It also includes repairing roads and bridges damaged by recent floods and hailstorms. These efforts are part of broader strategy to enhance state’s resilience to future natural disasters.

The Chief Minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure across Manipur. As part of this development package 11 new health infrastructure projects are being constructed under Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. They are also part of Emergency Covid Response Plan. These projects aim to improve access to quality healthcare in urban and rural areas. They ensure better health outcomes for state's population.

Singh's announcement underscores government focus on comprehensive development. The aim is to create more resilient, well-connected and healthier Manipur. The wide-ranging nature of this package reflects state ambitions to overcome challenges and move towards brighter more prosperous future.