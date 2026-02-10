Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh urges for Peace, Harmony & Restraint

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the injured people in violence hit Urkhul district.

As the CM shook hands and inquired about the health of the injured getting treatment at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences he urged people to maintain "peace and harmony."

"I urge all sections of society to maintain peace and harmony. Dialogue and restraint are essential to prevent further escalation of tensions..." CM Singh said.

Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, along with Ukhrul Assembly Constituency MLA Ram Muivah and Saikul Assembly Constituency MLA Kimneo Hangshing Haokip visited Litan Sareikhong, where a clash between members of the Tangkhul and Kuki communities was reported a day earlier.

According to official sources, more than 20 houses were set ablaze during the incident, while three four-wheeler vehicles were also burnt down.

Following the violence, security forces were deployed in large numbers in and around the area to prevent further escalation and to maintain law and order. Prohibitory orders have been issued in the area.

Meanwhile, residents from both communities have begun leaving the affected areas, packing their belongings and moving to safer locations amid fears of renewed violence. (ANI)

