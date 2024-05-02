Manipur Completes First Phase of Deportation for Illegal Immigrants from Myanmar

IMPHAL: Manipur has made considerable strides in addressing its ongoing issue of illegal immigration from Myanmar. The initial phase of deportation has concluded a definite step in maintaining its boundaries and strengthening national security. Deportation transpired without prejudice. Thirty-eight immigrants left India through the Moreh border crossing.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has issued a recent warning. He cautioned about the disturbing expansion of 996 new villages. This quick expansion is chiefly attributable to illegal immigration. Singh used microblogging platform, X to underline the severe risk this poses. The risk presents itself to both native communities and the integrity of national borders.

Since 2006, new villages have surfaced across Manipur due to unregulated influx of illegal immigrants from neighboring Myanmar. Such a situation not only alters demographic make-up but also triggers widespread deforestation. The deforestation is primarily for settlements and unlawful activities. This includes poppy plantations.

The escalating issue of illegal immigrants seizing resources job opportunities, land and infringing upon the rights of indigenous populations has led to heightened tensions within the region. Chief Minister Singh's warning emphasizes the necessity for prompt unified action. This unified action aims to address this complicated challenge.

The Manipur state government has remained steadfast in its quest to identify illegal immigrants. These efforts involve recording their biometric data. The purpose of this initiative is twofold. It seeks to enhance border security. It also aims to protect the rights and interests of the indigenous community. The completion of the first phase of deportation signifies a substantial advancement in this ongoing initiative.

Challenges persist despite these efforts. The illegal immigration issue poses a pressing and complex dilemma. Deportation measures are underway. Yet there is a need for comprehensive measures. These measures should confront the root causes of illegal immigration. Poverty political instability and an opportunity deficit in neighboring areas comprise these causes.