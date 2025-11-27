Manipur Congress observes Samvidhan Bachao Diwas in Imphal

IMPHAL: At the Samvidhan Bachao Diwas observance held at Congress Bhawan, Imphal, MPCC president Keisham Meghachandra accused both the state and central governments of failing to uphold constitutional values and restore peace in Manipur.

Addressing the programme organized by the MPCC Legal Department, Meghachandra said, “Saving the Constitution is saving democracy.”

He alleged that Manipur has been facing a complete breakdown of governance since the violence that erupted on 3 May 2023, with thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) still living in relief camps.

He said the state government’s three-phase resettlement plan has collapsed, leaving IDPs frustrated and prompting protests, including the call to boycott the Sangai Festival. Civil society groups have also extended support to the agitating IDPs, he added.

Meghachandra charged that government institutions and departments have “totally failed,” with no development despite the Centre’s funds and schemes. He said people continue to suffer due to restricted movement, insecurity, and financial hardship, reflecting a serious violation of constitutional rights. (ANI)

