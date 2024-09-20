Manipur Consumer Affairs Minister's Personal Assistant Kidnapped In Imphal

IMPHAL: In a shocking turn of event, the personal assistant of Manipur's Consumer Affairs Minister L. Susindro was abducted by unidentified assailants near his residence in Imphal East district on Friday.

According to the cops, the 43-year-old personal assistant was kidnapped at around 8:30 AM while Somarendro was leaving for official duties.

The exact motive behind the abduction has not yet been determined and the concerned authorities have initiated a probe to look into the matter. The kidnappers are still at large and their identities are yet to be ascertained.

Five empty shell casings, believed to be 9mm ammunition were recovered from the site of the incident during the preliminary investigation. This indicates that a gunfire might have taken place during the abduction.