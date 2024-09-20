Manipur Consumer Affairs Minister's Personal Assistant Kidnapped In Imphal

IMPHAL: In a shocking turn of event, the personal assistant of Manipur's Consumer Affairs Minister L. Susindro was abducted by unidentified assailants near his residence in Imphal East district on Friday.
According to the cops, the 43-year-old personal assistant was kidnapped at around 8:30 AM while Somarendro was leaving for official duties.
The exact motive behind the abduction has not yet been determined and the concerned authorities have initiated a probe to look into the matter. The kidnappers are still at large and their identities are yet to be ascertained.
Five empty shell casings, believed to be 9mm ammunition were recovered from the site of the incident during the preliminary investigation. This indicates that a gunfire might have taken place during the abduction.
In another incident, the residence of former Chief Secretary Oinam Nabakishore came under heavy fire from unknown armed miscreants in Bishnupur district on Thursday night.
The gunfire inflicted damages to the property while no casualties or injuries were reported. A similar 9mm bullet casings were found at the scene. No group has claimed responsibility for the plot.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, the body of a retired Army soldier — who was kidnapped by suspected militants on September 7 in Manipur’s Shantipur area - was found after two days of extensive searches, an official said.
A police officer said that the body of Limlal Mate was found on Monday at a fringe area between Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts. Police are, however, yet to provide details of the death.
The slain ex-serviceman’s son, Thangminlun Mate, lodged an FIR at the Gamnom Saparmeina Police station in Kangpokpi district claiming that his father was kidnapped by suspected militants while he went to purchase household items at Shantipur.
“Today (Monday), I learned through social media that my father was mercilessly killed in the Phumlou area,” Thangminlun Mate said in his FIR and demanded stern action against the perpetrators.